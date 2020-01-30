Sex offender sentenced to 168 years in prison for rape of children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A registered sex offender was sentenced to 168 years in prison Wednesday for the rape of two children, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
A Criminal Court jury convicted 44-year-old Jerry W. Carter Sr. on 10 felony counts against two children under the age of 10, including three counts of rape of a child, three counts of incest, three counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of child abuse and neglect.
The incidents occurred between June of 2007 and November 2009.
Carter already was on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry for convictions of sexual battery in 2002 and statutory rape in 2003.
The former tow-truck driver was convicted in November 2019 of additional sex crimes against young children.
