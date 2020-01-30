Tennessee Lottery announced $50,000 Powerball winner in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Somone in Memphis is $50,000 richer thanks to the Powerball.
According to the Tennessee Lottery, a Powerball player in Memphis won $50,000 Wednesday night by matching four of the five white numbers drawn, plus the red Powerball.
This is the fourth Powerball winner in Tennessee this month.
The winning ticket was sold at a Quince Mini Mart in the 4500 block of Quince Rd. in Memphis.
Officials said the Powerball jackpot hit last night in Florida, reaching an estimated $396.9 million at the time of the drawing.
