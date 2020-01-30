Tigers bounce back at UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. (WMC) - The Tigers in Orlando in a must-win game at UCF. Memphis lost two in a row, four of its last six, and had fallen out of the A.P. Top 25.
Tigers got off to a good start when Boogie Ellis canned a 3-pointer to open the scoring. Ellis had a second straight strong game with 13 points, four rebounds, and two assists.
Then, the turnover bug bites Memphis again, the U of M hit its average, which is 17, in the game, to help keep the Knights in it.
To the rescue comes, Lance Thomas? That’s right, the transfer from Louisville getting the start, and getting it done.
Lance leads Memphis in scoring with 20 points. Precious Achiuwa with 18 points and 13 boards. Tigers pull it out with the final score 59-57.
Penny Hardaway said he was relieved after the game, “First of all. Thank God for the W.” Penny said, “For a young team that’s kinda struggled the last 10 games. It’s good to get the win to get them back on track. It makes me feel really good and proud of those guys.”
The Tigers, now 15-5, next come back home to host the UConn Huskies Saturday at the FedEx Forum.
