TV anchor’s meeting with Kobe Bryant sent #GirlDads trending

NEW YORK (AP) - Dads with daughters inspired by Kobe Bryant’s special bond with his 13-year-old Gianna took to social media to celebrate their own.
Using the hashtags #GirlDads and #GirlDad, millions of dads, daughters and girl moms shared photos and appreciations after ESPN anchor Elle Duncan offered a tearful, personal remembrance of her chance meeting with Bryant two years ago.
She was pregnant with a girl and Bryant told her how proud he was of his daughters.
Her story spread quickly in the aftermath of Sunday’s helicopter crash that killed the basketball legend, his ball-playing teen and seven others in Calabasas, California.
