Watchdog organization finds toxic chemicals in US drinking water, including Memphis

“Currently the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is developing analytical methods, maximum contaminates levels (MCLs) for PFAS and reviewing the health risk associated with PFAS. The EPA non-enforceable health advisory level is 70 parts per trillion. According to the Environmental Working Group (EWG) sampling referenced in the USA Today “PFAS toxic forever chemicals found in drinking water throughout US” article, Memphis tested at 1 parts per trillion, far below the EPA advisory level. MLGW is actively monitoring the development of regulations and treatment options concerning PFAS.”