17-year-old shot, killed in North Miss.

TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Tupelo on Tuesday night, according to WTVA.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the deceased as Tiara Dancer. The coroner is sending the body to Pearl for an autopsy.
The shooting happened on Meadow Drive in the Haven Acres area.
Tupelo Police Capt. Chuck McDougald said one person was found dead at the scene. Police believe another person was also shot. Their condition is unknown.
Police have not released further information about the incident. They also have not released information about any possible arrests.
Police are asking for the public's help identifying any witnesses or video of the incident.
Anyone with information can call the police department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.
