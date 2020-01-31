America’s goalkeeper: How 901 FC sporting director Tim Howard got his big break

“That’s a very simple answer,” he said. “I played for the Metro Stars in MLS and I played maybe one season as a starting goal keeper and literally the biggest club in the world in world futbol decided that I had enough, that they wanted to scout me, sign me, pay money for me and do all the work that it took to get me over there. So I went from zero to 100 in probably about two weeks, and that was 1,000 percent my big break.”