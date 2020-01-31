Bank robber pleads guilty mid-trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man pleaded guilty to bank robbery Thursday before the completion of proof in the case, according to U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavent.
Attorneys say 52-year-old Arnold Eden made the plea after demanding and starting a federal jury trial.
According to information presented in court, on July 3, 2017, around 1:17 p.m., the Hope Federal Credit Union on Ridgeway Road was robbed.
Investigators say a man entered the credit union, approached the teller, and handed over a note demanding money. The teller said the note read, “I have a gun. I have nothing to lose. I want two stacks of hundreds.”
The teller complied and provided $2,602 in cash. Then the suspect fled the scene.
Video surveillance captured the robber who was wearing a black “Kangol” hat, a white t shirt turned inside out, black shorts, and tennis shoes. He’s described as being 6’2”, weighing 160-170 pounds, 55-60 years of age, with a gray beard.
While leaving the credit union, video shows the robber touching the interior glass door. Memphis Police officers lifted latent fingerprints which were identified as belonging to the defendant.
Eden faces up to 20 years in federal prison followed by three years supervised release.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 8, 2020.
