Clouds & a surge of moisture bring a chance of rain tonight & tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Isolated Showers Wind: NE 5 Low: 39
FRIDAY: Cloudy Wind: N 5 High: 50
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: Calm Low: 38
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will begin with clouds during the morning hours and then clear through the day along with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day and high temperatures near 60 with lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the lower 50s with lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.