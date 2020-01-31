Clouds will finally give way to sunshine this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain cloudy through the afternoon with patchy drizzle possible. Temperatures will hold in the 40s to around 50. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 38. Winds Light.
WEEKEND: Clouds are now expected to linger into the early half of Saturday. Some areas could see sun by afternoon. High temperatures will hit the low to mid 50s at best with lows in the 30s Saturday night. However, ample sunshine will bump temperatures into the lower 60s on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Another front will move into the area on Monday, which will give us a chance for showers. There could be a few spotty showers on Tuesday and maybe even some storms Tuesday evening. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s Monday and mid to upper 60s Tuesday but will drop down to the 50s on Wednesday. It’s looking colder by late next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
