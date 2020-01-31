Cold & wet today, sunshine this weekend

We are once again waking up to patchy fog and light rain. Rain will continue through the morning and then there could be patchy drizzle through this evening. With the clouds and rain, high temperatures will struggle to hit 50 degrees today. It will remain cloudy tonight and lows will dip into the upper 30s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 30%. High: 49. Winds will be northwest 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Low: 38. Winds northwest 5 mph.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry, but clouds will linger through sunset. By Sunday morning, sunshine will be back and it will remain sunny all day. Highs will be in the lower 50s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Another front will stall in the Mid-South on Monday, which will give us a chance for showers through mid-week. Most of the day Monday will be dry, but rain will arrive that night. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Monday and mid-60s Tuesday but will drop down to the 50s on Wednesday. There will also be rain on Wednesday, but we will dry out Thursday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.