FedEx says China employees temperature checked at work as Coronavirus spreads; Mid-South states remain on alert

“The safety and well-being of our team members is our top priority, and we are closely monitoring guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO). In areas where outbreaks have been reported, FedEx is supplying surgical masks, hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes to team members and vendors and disinfecting facilities in areas where outbreaks have occurred. In addition, all FedEx and vendor employees reporting to work at Mainland China FedEx gateways and ramps are temperature checked when reporting to work. We are also encouraging our team members to take any signs of illness seriously and seek medical attention as needed.”