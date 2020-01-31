5 Great Things: Memphis Zoo introduces Poppy; Family reconnects with 100-year-old lost love letters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An emotional week throughout the Mid-South and the world and great things still happened here.
Officials broke ground on the new state-of-the-art Amazon facility in Memphis. The 85,000 square building is the first-of-its-kind in the state and will bring thousands of new jobs.
“Poppy," an adorable Binturong or bearcat, joined the Memphis Zoo family. The Southeast Asia native by way of the Nashville Zoo is an ambassador in the Interpretive Programs Department.
The University of Memphis will team up with the Harwood Center to support children with special needs. The partnership will create an early learning classroom for special needs children on the University of Memphis campus later this year.
After homeowners found a stash of 100-year-old love letters written to a young woman named Anna Bunch in their attic, Bunch’s great-niece -- who still lives in Memphis -- got in touch with the homeowner. The letters were turned over to surviving relatives for safekeeping, who also shared a portrait of Anna, in the process.
Rickena Patterson is stepping up as a mentor to 17-year-old Austin through Youth Villages’ Chris Crye Mentoring Program. Studies show children with a consistent caring adult in their lives have lower dropout rates, less trouble with the law, and better family relationships.
