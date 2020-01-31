Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference schools each received more than $44.6 million in total revenue distributed by the league. It's a seven-figure increase from the previous fiscal year. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday the league handed out just over $651.0 million of total revenue among the 14 members for the 2018-19 fiscal year. The fiscal year ended on August 31, 2019.That's up from $627.1 million total and $43.1 million per school in 2017-18.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Luguentz Dort set season-highs with 23 points and five 3-pointers, Dennis Schroder delivered another big game off the bench, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Sacramento Kings 120-100. Schroder had 24 points and nine assists as the Thunder led the entire way and won for the sixth time in seven games. Chris Paul added nine points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, Danilo Gallinario had 19 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and De’Aaron Fox had 19 for Sacramento.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Amber Ramirez scored 22 points, Alexis Tolefree added 17, and No. 25 Arkansas beat Alabama 66-48. The Crimson Tide took a 7-3 lead when Jordan Lewis hit a 3-pointer with 6:19 left in the first quarter but went scoreless over the next seven minutes, 43 seconds and went nearly 13 1/2 minutes until its next field goal. They missed 18 consecutive, and 28 of their next 29, shots as Arkansas built a 26-point lead. De'Sha Benjamin led Alabama with 10 points.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Marko Lukic scored a season-high 22 points as Arkansas-Little Rock got past Coastal Carolina 96-79. Ruot Monyyong had 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for UALR, which won its fifth consecutive game. DeVante' Jones tied a career high with 32 points for the Chanticleers, who have nowlost four games in a row. Tim Ceaser added 19 points.