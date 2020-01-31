Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Filip Forgsberg and Matt Duchene scored in a shootout, and the Nashville Predators gave coach John Hynes a win against his former team with a wild 6-5 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Forsberg scored two goals in regulation and Pekka Rinne made saves on Jack Hughes and Kyle Palmieri on the Devils' final two shootout attempts. Mattias Ekholm, Nick Bonino and Duchene also scored for the Predators. Rinne had 27 saves for Nashville, which is 7-0-3 in its last 10 games against New Jersey. Pavel Zacha scored twice and Nikita Gusev, Jesper Bratt and John Hayden once for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots, including seven in overtime.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dana Evans returned to her home state and scored 17 points as No. 5 Louisville won its 13th straight game and routed overmatched Notre Dame 86-54. Jazmine Jones scored 14 points, Kylee Shook had 12 points and Elizabeth Balogun added 11 points to help the Cardinals improve their record to 21-1. Katlyn Gilbert scored 18 points and Sam Brunelle had 17 points for the Fighting Irish, who fell to 7-14.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Amanda Paschal stepped in for injured star Rhyne Howard and scored a career-high 18 points to lead No. 13 Kentucky to a 62-47 win over Missouri. The Wildcats announced before the game that Howard, who leads the Southeastern Conference and is third in the country in scoring at 23.2 points a game, would be out until mid-February with a broken pinky finger on her left hand. Taking an 11-7 lead into the second quarter, the Wildcats started with a 9-0 run, capped by two Chasity Patterson buckets. Patterson then scored three times in an 8-0 run for a 28-11 lead. Aijha Blackwell led Missouri with 17 points
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marko Guduric of the Memphis Grizzlies and Knicks guard Elfrid Payton were suspended one game without pay by the NBA for their roles in an altercation between the teams. New York's Marcus Morris also was fined $35,000 not only for his role on the court but for his comments afterward. He said Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder played with “feminine tendencies.” Crowder was fined $25,000 for escalating the skirmish with 48 seconds left in the Grizzlies' 127-106 victory at Madison Square Garden. Jackson and Guduric left the bench during the altercation, an automatic one-game ban.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordyn Adams had 17 points to lead five Austin Peay players in double figures as the Governors stretched their win streak to nine games, beating Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 82-58. Eli Abaev added 13 points for the Governors on Thursday night. Alec Woodard chipped in 11, Terry Taylor scored 11 and Evan Hinson had 10. Cam Williams led the Cougars with 14 points.
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown scored 24 points and Murray State beat Eastern Illinois 73-70 for its 10th straight win to remain undefeated in the Ohio Valley Conference. Josiah Wallace had 24 points for Eastern Illinois, which had its four-game win streak snapped. Eastern Illinois had the final possession with 17 seconds to play following two missed free throws from Brown, but Mack Smith and Wallace each missed a potential game-tying 3 to end the game.