Investigators searching for runaway 14-year-old in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers are desperately searching for a 14-year-old runaway.
Arayia Sumlin was last seen in the 3400 block of Wingood Circle around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
She’s 5′5″, 145-lbs, with long black and brown braided hair. Arayia was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jacket with pink hearts, yoga pants, and black Nike slide shoes.
MPD said she also has a mental disorder.
If you have any information on the disappearance of Arayia Sumlin, contact the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.
