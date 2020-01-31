Jackson Jr., Guduric suspended for Friday’s game at Pelicans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA has spoken in regards to suspensions from Wednesday night’s Grizzlies-Knicks fight at Madison Square Garden, and it’s not good for the Griz.
Grizzlies Starting Forward Jeran Jackson, Jr and Reserve Guard Marko Guduric are suspended one game each without pay for leaving the bench in the wake of Knicks Guard Elfrid Payton’s two-hand shove on Memphis forward Jae Crowder -- which resulted in a front row skirmish in front of Knicks fans at the end of the game.
Even though Jackson and Guduric were nowhere near the altercation, the NBA is going by the letter of the law for leaving the bench.
They’ll both miss Friday night’s game at the New Orleans Pelicans.
Crowder is fined $25,000 for “escalating the on-court altercation.”
Knicks Forward Marcus Morris is fined $35,000 for shoving Griz Guard Ja Morant, and for offensive and derogatory comments made to the media following the game.
Payton gets a one game suspension without pay for shoving Crowder.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.