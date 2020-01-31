Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is offering states a new Medicaid deal: more control over health care spending on certain low-income residents. But first governors must agree to a limit on how much the feds kick in. The plan is optional for states, and they'd have to apply for a waiver. It's limited only to able-bodied adults under 65, not vulnerable groups like nursing home residents, disabled people, or very low-income pregnant women and children. It's unclear how many states would be interested in such a trade-off, since the federal contribution for Medicaid is now open-ended. Takers of the deal could also face court battles.