Man held on $1M bond, accused of stealing 1,000 pieces of mail

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators say an alleged identity thief is behind bars, after 1,000 pieces of mail were stolen from Collierville and other parts of the Mid-South.
“There was a couple of Dodge Chargers. You could tell were undercover vehicles. There was a Sheriff’s vehicle right pretty much right in front of where I park normally,” said Trenton Lynch, neighbor.
Trenton Lynch didn’t know at the time that detectives were watching a house on Morning Hill Drive in Cordova.
An arrest affidavit says the utilities were in the name of Shamari Johnson -- the man deputies wanted to find.
When they saw a BMW pull into the drive they executed a search warrant inside the house.
They found more than 1,000 pieces of stolen U.S. mail that had been stolen in Shelby County much of it from Collierville.
Detectives also found more than 100 counterfeit checks with Tennessee Driver’s licenses to match the name.
Other neighbors said they never imagined illegal activity going on in their neighborhood. But they said it’s scary.
A police affidavit shows investigators tracked down Johnson after a mail theft was reported and surveillance video showed someone in the BMW stealing the mail.
The car was a rental car and Johnson used his own name to rent it.
Shamari Johnson has a criminal record that goes back to 2007 primarily for stealing checks and forgery as well as aggravated burglary.
Court documents show in most of the cases his prison sentence was suspended and he got probation. It is not clear why.
Johnson faces several counts of identity theft and identity theft trafficking.
He is being held on a $1 million bond. He also is facing federal charges.
