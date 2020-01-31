Mid-South business headlines: Huge residential development planned for Hernando; MBJ announces BRED award finalists

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We're taking a look at some of this week's biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Meagan Nichols, Managing Editor of the Memphis Business Journal.
The first story we’re taking a look at is the huge residential development planned in Hernando. This new project is expected to give you the “feel of Shelby Farms.” Burke Hendrix is planning to build the 600-house development at the edge of Hernando. The development is set to appear before the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Feb. 3.
The finalists for MBJ’s second-annual Best Real Estate Deals (BRED) have recently been announced. The Memphis Business Journal will honor the real estate brokers, attorneys, bankers, and all the people who make commercial real estate projects a reality. BRED finalists are broken out into six categories: Hotel, Industrial, Mixed-Use, Office, Residential, and Restaurant/Retail.
This week’s cover story highlights MBJ’s annual Top Honors education section. MBJ is looking at different trends and things happening at public, private and charter schools throughout the Mid-South.
A Midtown restaurant is getting a makeover. Blue Nile on Madison Avenue is morphing into Stick 'Em. The owner of Blue Nile also owns the kabob truck called Stick 'Em, so he plans to retrofit it to be more in line with that. He said he thinks he’ll be done with the transition by mid-March.
