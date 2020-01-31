$1 million bond given to standoff suspect

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Izard County officials have a person in custody in connection with a reported shooting and standoff on Thursday.
Deputies responded to a home on Whispering Pines Road near Oxford around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 30 to arrest a person at the home who was wanted in Missouri on rape and drug charges, according to a Friday news release.
When the deputies tried to enter the home, the suspect, later identified as 54-year-old Sherman Edward Shetler, began firing at them.
The area was cordoned off and, a short time later, Shetler opened the back door and shot at another deputy.
The deputy returned fire, apparently hitting Shetler in the shoulder, according to the report.
Shetler refused to come out of the house and barricaded himself in.
The sheriff’s office asked for the Arkansas State Police SWAT team to assist in the situation.
Shortly after deploying the SWAT team, Shetler surrendered without incident.
Shetler faces several local charges including eight counts of aggravated assault, one count of terroristic threatening, and one count of possession of a firearm by certain persons, on top of the charges he faces in Missouri.
He was taken into custody and is currently being treated for his wounds at White River Medical Center in Batesville.
Judge David Miller set his bond at $1 million.
Izard County Sheriff Jack Yancey said in the news release that the public was never in any danger during the incident.
Numerous law enforcement agencies, including a SWAT team truck, went to the scene. The Izard County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Independence County Sheriff’s Office, 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and Arkansas State Police all responded to the scene.
A command center was also set up for SWAT, local authorities and ASP at the Oxford Baptist Church, just down the road from the scene.
