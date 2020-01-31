NAACP calls community to action after children fall victim to gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday morning, community leaders and stakeholders asked the community for help after 6-year-old Ashlynn Luckett and her 16-year-old uncle Lequan Boyd were shot in killed in Hickory Hill while visiting family. They both went to school in Collierville.
"It takes a village to raise a child. That's what the statement says, but I also say that it takes a village to protect a child," said Bishop Linwood Dillard.
They're asking the community to come together in support of this family who's planning two funerals, saying donations are needed.
Helen Collins spoke on behalf of the family saying Lequan’s mother is in high spirits considering the circumstances.
"We know that the last thing that any mother wants to do is to bury their child. No mother wants to bury their child," said Collins.
Memphis Police are also investigating the death of 10-year-old Jadon Knox who was killed outside an Orange Mound home. No arrests have been made in either case. Three children have been killed so far in 2020 due to gun violence.
"We need more than thoughts and prayers. We need legislation. We need policy changes," said Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner.
In addition to policy changes, local leaders say educating children is key. They're working on a non-violence program for children in Shelby County Schools.
As for the families, there are GoFundMe pages set up for all three children.
