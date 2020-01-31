Oxford School District considers detectors to curb vaping

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A Mid-South superintendent wants to do everything he can to educate students about the dangers of vaping.
This comes after several high school students had bad reactions to vaping-related substances at school.
"The thing that we can't do is pretend that it doesn't exist,” said Brian Harvey, Oxford School District superintendent.
Oxford Superintendent Brian Harvey says the health of his students is top priority which is why he's taking a firm stance against vaping.
"It’s not just a safe alternative to cigarettes there can be really serious short term and long-term impacts of these chemicals in the bodies of our students,” said Harvey.
Harvey says there have been at least two separate incidents where Oxford High School students have reacted to vaping-related substances causing disturbances at school.
“The trend is for this to happen in restrooms and areas that are not monitored by cameras," said Harvey.
Now the superintendent is considering other measures to curb the vaping.
"We're looking at the cost of placing these smoke, vape, marijuana, smoke detectors in restrooms,” said Harvey.
The Oxford Police Department is also stepping up. The department’s school resource officer posted a video about vaping to the high school’s Facebook page earlier this week.
Oxford PD also conducted compliance checks earlier this week after reports of stores selling tobacco and vaping products to minors -- eight businesses were cited.
The USDA officially raised the legal limit to buy tobacco products like cigarettes, e-cigarettes and vaping products from 18 to 21.
Vaping has been linked to severe lung illnesses and in some cases has resulted in death.
"We’ve seen the dangers across the country of what can happen and I think we have a responsibility to educate and do what we can to try and curb it,” said Harvey.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.