Police investigate incident on I-240 near Getwell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for information after an incident on I-240.
According to MPD dispatch, police were called to I-240 near Getwell around 9:15 Friday morning.
Police dispatch said officers responded to a shots fired call in the area. No injuries have been reported.
So far, seven interstate shootings have occurred in Memphis this year, according to MPD. The latest one happened Wednesday morning on I-240 northbound near the Union exit.
Police announced they are bringing back Operation Safe Travel -- an effort to increase police presence on Memphis interstates.
