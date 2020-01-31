Police investigating shooting near White Station High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police responded to a shooting near White Station High School Tuesday night.
Officers found one man injured at the scene.
According to a police report, the man said he was sitting in his vehicle when he heard gunshots and bullets started coming through his back windshield.
He said he was not shot but felt the glass from his windshield hitting him.
Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument in the parking lot.
Officers spoke to multiple witnesses who said the suspect was riding in a black Dodge Charger.
One witness said the suspect was parked at the rear of the parking lot near the filed with his headlights out. He then began driving towards Perkins Road with his headlights still off and then five to six shots were fired from the vehicle.
Police believe the shots were meant to be aimed at a red car.
The Dodge Charger fled the scene northbound on Poplar Avenue then traveled east on Cole Road.
Officers say there was possibly a female in the vehicle with the suspect.
The suspect is described as a black male, light complexion, medium build, about 18 years old.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
