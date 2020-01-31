Questions raise after incident sickens Kate Bond Middle School students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kate Bond Middle School was closed Friday after more than 1,000 students and staff members were evacuated due to several students becoming ill.
Four children were sent to the hospital Thursday for what was initially suspected to be carbon monoxide exposure.
Shelby County Schools and the Memphis Fire Department determined carbon monoxide tests in the school came back negative.
However, the district brought in an external company, G7 Environmental Services, for testing Friday out of an abundance of caution.
A SCS spokesperson said Kate Bond Middle School tested negative again on Friday for carbon monoxide exposure, but crews would be conducting additional testing Saturday to be sure.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures only five states require carbon monoxide detectors in school buildings.
Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas do not.
It’s still unclear what caused the children to become ill.
WMC Action News 5 is following this story closely, and will provide updates as we learn more.
