Rep. London Lamar pushes for voter registration in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The deadline to register to vote in the primary on March 3 is approaching fast and Friday, Tennessee lawmakers gathered to urge everyone to get registered.
The deadline is this coming Monday, Feb. 3.
You will not be allowed to register on election day.
Memphis Representative London Lamar and other state lawmakers are urging you to register because of the importance of Super Tuesday.
“This upcoming election has two elections on the ballot. One is the presidential primary where those who identify as democrats or republicans can pick their choice for the nominee of their party for president of the United States,” said Lamar.
Shelby County also has an election on the ballot for General Sessions Court Clerk.
Early voting for Super Tuesday begins Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Shelby County residents can register online here.
