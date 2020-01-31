Police: Suspect on the run after woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint.
Jan. 26, a woman got into a 2010-2014 Chevy Malibu silver for a ride home. She told police the driver pulled a gun on her and drove to a remote area on Silver Street in South Memphis.
Officers said the driver took the victim’s purse and other belongings and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.
The victim described the suspect as a male black, between the age of 27 and 33 years old, 5′6″, 210-lbs, with a box fade and ‘Gucci’ style haircut. He also had a five-point star on his right forearm with a light complexion.
MPD said he was driving a 2010-2014 Chevy Malibu silver, with damage on the passenger’s side rear and on the front passenger’s side fender.
The front passenger window of the car is cracked, but still intact.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is still an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stopper at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.