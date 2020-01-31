TBI seeks help in Dyer County cold case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday marks one year since a man and woman were found dead in a burned-out car in Dyer County. Few facts are being released about the investigation, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs the public’s help.
Leads have been limited until now.
“We’ve been continuing to investigate, but the case hasn’t had much progress until recently,” said Josh DeVine, TBI Communications Director. “We have been able to develop some significant leads in recent weeks.”
Robert Williams and Samantha Dial-Hankins were found Feb. 2, 2019 off Great River Road. Sunday marks one year since they were discovered.
Now more than ever investigators need your help.
“We believe there is someone or several people out there who know something about this case and may be able to move it forward to a resolution,” DeVine said.
There's a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Williams was from Kentucky and Dial Hankins was from Middle Tennessee.
While TBI can't say why the two may have been in Dyer County, they say it's part of the investigation. TBI is also not releasing how the two died.
They hope 2020 brings justice for the pair.
“The information we were able to develop over the last couple week is certainly cause for optimism,” DeVine said.
If you know anything about this cold case call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
