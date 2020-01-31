Trump curbs immigration for 6 nations; not a full travel ban

FILE - In this Sept. 2017 file photo, a flag is waved outside the White House, in Washington. The Trump administration announced Friday that it was curbing legal immigration from six additional countries that officials said did not meet security screening standards, as part of an election-year push to further restrict immigration. Officials said immigrants from Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Eritrea, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania will face new restrictions in obtaining certain visas to come to the United States. But it is not a total travel ban, unlike President Donald Trump’s earlier effort that generated outrage around the world for unfairly targeting Muslims. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster/AP)
January 31, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 4:12 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is curbing immigration for six countries as part of an election-year push.

But the move isn’t a full travel ban like President Donald Trump’s initial order in 2017.

Department of Homeland Security officials say the six countries didn’t meet security screening requirements for identification and information-sharing.

The new effort restricts certain kinds of visas and the countries affected are Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania.

Seven other countries are subject to a more strict ban.

The current restrictions are the third version of Trump’s travel ban, and those new restrictions comes as Trump tries to show progress on his immigration priorities.

The restrictions go into effect Feb. 21.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.