Bartlett Police: Man arrested after ramming police cars, shots fired

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars after Bartlett Police say he rammed into their squad cars and shots were fired.
Friday, Bartlett Police detectives were at the Inland Suites Extended Stay Hotel on Winchester Road investigating a report of vehicle thefts and auto burglaries that recently occurred in the City of Bartlett.
During the investigation, detectives tried to make contact with a male suspect that matched the description of the individual that they were looking for.
Detectives say the suspect then rammed police vehicles, in an effort to escape and shots were fired.
The suspect was taken into custody without injury.
The Memphis Police Department made the scene and the incident is currently under investigation
