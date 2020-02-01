College baseball set to get underway at U of M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s just about time to play ball in college baseball.
It’s Media Day for the Tigers on the diamond.
The Tigers welcoming seven newcomers to the squad this year, but a pair of returnees get most of the mentions, and for good reason.
Sophomore Catchter Hunter Goodman is a Pre-season All-American.
The former Arlington High star earned Freshman All American Honors last season.
Sr. Alec Trela was ALL AAC in 2019.
Memphis opens its season hosting Xavier with a three-game set beginning Friday, Feb. 14 at FedExPark.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.