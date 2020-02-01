College baseball set to get underway at U of M

(Source: Photo by Ben Hershey on Unsplash)
By Jarvis Greer | January 31, 2020 at 9:30 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 9:30 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s just about time to play ball in college baseball.

It’s Media Day for the Tigers on the diamond.

The Tigers welcoming seven newcomers to the squad this year, but a pair of returnees get most of the mentions, and for good reason.

Sophomore Catchter Hunter Goodman is a Pre-season All-American.

The former Arlington High star earned Freshman All American Honors last season.

Sr. Alec Trela was ALL AAC in 2019.

Memphis opens its season hosting Xavier with a three-game set beginning Friday, Feb. 14 at FedExPark.

