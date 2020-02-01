3 Grizzlies earn spots on the NBA’S Rising Stars Challenge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Griz will be well represented at the NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend in Chicago.
That’s because three Grizzlies are picked to play in the game that’s equivalent to a Rookie/Sophomore All-Star contest.
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, the front runner for NBA Rookie of the Year, will bring his flair to the game.
Morant leads all Rookies in scoring and assists, and he does it with a style all his own.
Second year forward Jeran Jackson, Jr. will Morant on the U.S. side.
Triple J is living up to his selection as the 2018 number four pick overall, leading the Grizzlies in scoring averaging almost 18 points per game, to go along with 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 Blocks.
At six feet, 11 inches, Jackson able to score both on the Block, and beyond the arc, averaging better than 40% on his three-point attempts.
And rookie Brandon Clarke, who was born in Canada, will play for the World Side.
A six-foot-eight-inch leaper, Clarke is among the League Leaders in field goal percentage at 63 percent.
He also hits 40% of his three-point looks, and is second in Rebounding by 400th’s of a percent.
The NBA Rising Stars Challenge is Feb. 7 at the United Center in Chicago.
