Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points, Dennis Schroder added 24 and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied in the final minutes to push past the Phoenix Suns 111-107. Oklahoma City used a 13-0 run late in the fourth quarter to flip a 99-92 deficit into a 105-99 lead with 25 seconds left and held on for the win. Schroder drained a 3-pointer during the rally to tie the game at 99, and Chris Paul hit a go-ahead jumper to make it 101-99. Phoenix was led by Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre Jr., who both scored 27 points. Deandre Ayton added 16.