Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-JOHNNY-CASH-ESTATE
Property where Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash once lived sold
HENDERSONVILLE (AP) — The famous lakefront property where Johnny and June Carter Cash lived in Tennessee has been sold. The Hendersonville Standard reported a local couple bought the 4.5-acre property in Hendersonville in January. The country music icons lived there for more than 30 years until their deaths in 2003. The property has changed hands since then, including being owned by Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees. The property ranks high in country music legend. Reportedly Kris Kristofferson once landed a helicopter there to try to pitch a song to Johnny Cash.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT-TENNESSEE
Tennessee sues to recoup $1.2M incentive after plant closed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — State economic development officials are suing to reclaim more than $1.2 million in incentives awarded to a snack food company that committed to create 273 jobs in northeast Tennessee, but shuttered the facility after filing for bankruptcy and selling its assets to another company in 2017. In its lawsuit in Davidson County courts, the state Department of Economic and Community Development says it's suing to recoup the grant money Pure Foods Inc. received in November 2015 for its Kingsport facility. Court filings say the company's assets were sold to Brimhall Foods Inc. in March 2017 and Pure Foods ceased operations in Kingsport.
JUDGE-CONTROVERSIAL COMMENT
Judge says he's sorry for 'regular white man' comment
LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — A white Tennessee judge has apologized after saying in open court that he was “going to work like a regular white man” and not “a slave.” The Tennessean reports Judge Haywood Barry made the comment while scheduling a hearing for a black defendant. Audio obtained by the newspaper shows he was talking to an attorney about the schedule when he explained why he wouldn't work a second shift. The Tennessee code of judicial conduct prohibits judges from employing bias, prejudice or harassment based upon race. Barry apologized on Thursday, saying he's ashamed that “something like that would even come out" of his brain.
BANK ROBBERY-GUILTY PLEA
Tennessee man pleads guilty during trial to bank robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Tennessee man charged with robbing a federal credit union entered a guilty plea while his trial was still underway. The U.S. attorney's office says 52-year-old Arnold Eden pleaded guilty to bank robbery before lawyers could finish offering proof that he robbed Hope Federal Credit Union in Memphis in July 2017. Prosecutors said a man identified later as Eden gave a teller a note saying he had a gun and he wanted money. The teller complied and gave him more than $2,600 in cash. Eden was arrested after his fingerprints matched those taken from a glass door in the bank.
PREDATORS-TSU
Nashville Predators to help Tennessee State University
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University and the Nashville Predators are forming a partnership that will kick off with a “$1 Million in 1 Month” fundraising campaign. According to a news release, the money raised will support scholarships at the historically black university. The campaign will take place during the month of February, which is also Black History Month. To help spread awareness, the Predators are hosting TSU Night at their Saturday home game. It will feature entertainment by TSU's Aristocrat of Bands drumline. The Predators organization is also donating to the campaign. TSU President Glenda Glover says the scholarships will help students stay in school and achieve their dreams.
AP-TN-TRUMP-MEDICAID-TENNESSEE
Tennessee reacts after reviewing new Medicaid offer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's top officials say they are encouraged after reviewing the Trump administration's plan to transform Medicaid funding into block grants, arguing that the state's related but separate proposal is on the right track for approval. Last fall, Tennessee became the first state in the nation to ask the federal government for a lump sum of funding for its Medicaid program, also known as TennCare. Meanwhile, the head of the Centers for Medicaid and Medicaid Services, unveiled a complex block grant proposal on Thursday. That plan outlined a different focus than that specified in Tennessee's proposal.