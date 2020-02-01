Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University and the Nashville Predators are forming a partnership that will kick off with a “$1 Million in 1 Month” fundraising campaign. According to a news release, the money raised will support scholarships at the historically black university. The campaign will take place during the month of February, which is also Black History Month. To help spread awareness, the Predators are hosting TSU Night at their Saturday home game. It will feature entertainment by TSU's Aristocrat of Bands drumline. The Predators organization is also donating to the campaign. TSU President Glenda Glover says the scholarships will help students stay in school and achieve their dreams.