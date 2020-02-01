Nice weekend followed by rain and storms next week

NEXT WEEK: Monday clouds will increase to mostly cloudy with showers possible during the evening and overnight. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s with overnight lows only falling into the upper 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy and warmer with scattered rain and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and scattered thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 60 early in the day and falling into the 40s during the afternoon and ending up in the mid 30s overnight. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 50.