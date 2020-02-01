Penny Hardaway touts Lance Thomas for Tigers win at UCF

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was Lance to the rescue for the Memphis Tigers Wednesday night in Orlando.
The U of M in a must win game at UCF.
After losing four of its last six and falling out of the Top 25, the Tigers needing a spark from anybody to get back on track.
That spark comes from seldom used Forward Lance Thomas, who’d fallen out of the rotation after hitting just one of 16 from the three-point line this season.
Thomas more than makes up for hit, by canning four of six from Downtown, and leading the Tigers in scoring with 20 points.
Memphis hangs on to win 59-57.
"He lost confidence. " Hardaway said. “Just like Boogie. He had been shooting it well. He works his butt off and has been hitting it in practice. He’d just lost confidence when it comes to the games.”
The Tigers, now 15-5, 4-3 in AAC play, next come home for another big conference match-up hosting UConn Saturday.
Tip time is 12 p.m. at FedExForum.
