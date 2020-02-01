Roses for Kobe and Gianna as Lakers return to action

Roses for Kobe and Gianna as Lakers return to action
The jerseys of late Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, right, and his daughter Gianna are draped on the seats the two last sat on at Staples Center, prior to the Lakers' NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The last game two attended was on Dec. 29, 2019 when the Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks. (Source: AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
By Beth Harris | January 31, 2020 at 10:44 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 10:45 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Red roses adorned the courtside seats where Kobe and Gianna Bryant sat at the last Los Angeles Lakers game they attended.

On the overhead video board, photos of Bryant in action for the Lakers alternated with those of the other seven people who were killed alongside him and his 13-year-old daughter in a helicopter crash.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, wearing a No. 24 jersey, speaks about Kobe Bryant prior to an NBA game between the Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday.
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, wearing a No. 24 jersey, speaks about Kobe Bryant prior to an NBA game between the Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (Source: Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The Lakers prepared to play their first game since the crash.

They will be wearing a “KB” patch on their jerseys while his retired No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys are emblazoned on the court.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.