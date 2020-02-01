Shorthanded Griz gets blasted at New Orleans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What was a highly anticipated match-up between the top two picks in the NBA Draft takes a side seat to a Memphis Grizzlies team that’s shorthanded due to suspension and injury.
Take you down on the bayou to New Orleans where the Grizzlies Ja Morant, the number two pick in the Draft, is ready for his first match-up against number one pick Zion Williamson of the Pelicans.
The Grizzlies missing Jeran Jackson, Jr. and Marko Guduric due to Suspension for leaving the bench during that Skirmish Wednesday at the Knicks.
Super rookie Brandon Clarke also out with a sore hip.
Jonas Valenciunas doing all he can to man the Middle for Memphis with the other bigs out.
The seven-foot Lithuanian showing nice moves down low, and even popping out for the occasional three -- 18 points, eight rebounds and a career-high tying four blocks for JV before fouling out.
Josh Jackson off the Bench gets extensive minutes with the Big Club after spending all season with the G-League Hustle.
The Grizzlies have something with this kid -- 13 points, five rebounds, a couple of assists and a block for Jackson.
The show everyone wants to see is Ja Morant vs Zion Williamson.
Ja only three assists Friday night, but 16 points and a couple of wow plays.
Speaking of wow, Williamson, his best night as a pro -- 24 points and six boards.
Pelicans run away with this one after the break.
Final score is 139-111.
The Griz, now one game under .500, come home for their next game, against the Detroit Pistons, Monday at FedExForum.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.