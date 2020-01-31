Sunshine returns for the weekend but clouds, rain, & a few t’storms will return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy Wind: Calm Low: 41
SATURDAY: Gradually Clearing Wind: W 5-10 High: 53
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: 40 Low: 40
THE WEEKEND: Patchy fog is likely overnight and into the early morning hours Saturday and clouds will start the day with clearing from west to east during the afternoon. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows near 50.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will become mostly cloudy with showers developing during the evening and overnight. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s with overnight lows only falling into the upper 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy and warmer with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and scattered thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 60 early in the day and falling into the 40s during the afternoon and ending up in the mid 30s overnight. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 50.
