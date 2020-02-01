Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander provides swing vote on witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Retiring Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander played a prominent role in the decision not to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Alexander's announcement Thursday night that he would not support witnesses effectively ended the trial.
Since the start of the trial pundits have said Alexander could be a critical swing vote for witnesses, as 51 votes would have ensured the trial would go on with witnesses taking the stand. But Alexander, who is not seeking re-election this fall, stayed in line with his party.
From Politico, to the New York Times, to network news, the senior senator from Tennessee held the power as the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump turned to the question of calling witnesses. But Lamar Alexander in Thursday night tweets said he’d seen enough.
“It was inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to withhold United States aid to encourage that investigation,” Alexander wrote, “But the Constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year’s ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate.”
WMC Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson said he believes Alexander was in a difficult position politically. Allowing witnesses would alienate him from his party as he wraps up his 18 years in the U.S. Senate, making any final legislation difficult.
But Alexander’s critics said the senator, in his no vote, put party over country.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if his calculation was as follows, if we open the door to witnesses who knows how long this thing is going to drag on who knows what kind of circus this is going to turn into,” Nelson said, “It’s been a sure thing from the beginning that the Senate is not going to vote to remove Donald Trump from office, and I think Lamar Alexander probably thinks you know, I’ve got less than a year left in the Senate. I don’t want to spend that whole time playing out an inevitable string of events.”
After Alexander’s statement Thursday, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski said Friday she would vote to not allow witnesses in the trial.
While trial rules are determined by simple majority vote, 67 votes are needed in the Senate to remove the president from office.
