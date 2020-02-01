Terrified clerk recalls armed robbery at Millington liquor store

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Police want to find the two suspects responsible for a bold armed robbery at a Millington liquor store that left two employees terrified.
“It was like a movie. He was like, ‘everybody get down,’ and you know, Danny was like, ‘please don’t kill me.’ He said, ‘shut up,’ then pointed the gun back at me," said Sarina Smith, clerk.
Smith says the two suspects pointed AR-type rifles at her and another employee, then demanding money.
“He made us get down on the ground and ordered me to open the safe and I told him that I didn’t have keys," said Smith.
The suspect then asked for money from the cash register.
Smith gave him the money and they left but not before taking a half pint of Hennessy and a half pint of Paul Masson.
Smith says he seemed to know what he was doing.
“It wasn’t their first rodeo. They sounded like professionals,” said Smith.
Millington police say the suspects took off in a silver Kia that was carjacked out of Frayser, not long before the liquor store robbery at 9:30 Thursday night.
Investigators say they ditched it in a field at Raleigh-Millington and Duncan in the Waverly Farms neighborhood.
“Our officers, along with the deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s office, and canine officers canvassed that area in an attempt to locate them," said Lieutenant Chris Stokes, Millington Police.
It is all very shocking for Millington residents like, Marsha Bowles.
“It’s very upsetting. I can’t believe it’s going on in Millington. I really can’t. I feel so safe here and then to find out this is going on here. It’s unbelievable," said Bowles.
Millington police are working with Memphis and Shelby County law enforcement agencies.
They are asking if anyone has video to share or if anyone knows who the crooks are. You are asked to call law enforcement.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.