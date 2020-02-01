Tracking pleasant weather this weekend, rain & storms next week

Tracking a pleasant start to the weekend and new month across the Mid-South. Enjoy, as more rain and storms return this upcoming week.
Waking up to patchy fog across parts of the Mid-South this Saturday morning. Clouds this morning will give way to some sunshine this afternoon. Highs will warm into the lower 50s with west winds around 5 to 10 mph. Clouds will continue to dissipate tonight and give way to mainly clear skies with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s and southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Gradual clearing of clouds. Winds: West around 5 to 10 mph. High: 53.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 40.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow is looking like the best day of the weekend and the week ahead. Plenty of sunshine will greet us for the second day of the month. Highs will soar into the lower to middle 60s with southwest winds around 10 mph. Clouds will build late Sunday and temperatures will stay mild, in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday we will see mostly cloudy skies return with showers developing during the evening an overnight hour. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 60s and overnight lows falling into the upper 50s. Tuesday we will see cloudy skies and warmer afternoon highs in the upper 60s, scattered showers and storms are possible. Rain chances linger into Tuesday night and we will see lows near 60 degrees. Wednesday will be another cloudy day with rain and scattered storms along with highs near 60 early in the morning and dropping through the day into the 40s in the afternoon and 30s by Wednesday night. Thursday we will see partly cloudy skies and cooler afternoon highs in the middle 40s with overnight lows in the middle 30s. Friday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs near 50 degrees.
