Tracking pleasant weather this weekend, rain & storms next week

NEXT WEEK: Monday we will see mostly cloudy skies return with showers developing during the evening an overnight hour. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 60s and overnight lows falling into the upper 50s. Tuesday we will see cloudy skies and warmer afternoon highs in the upper 60s, scattered showers and storms are possible. Rain chances linger into Tuesday night and we will see lows near 60 degrees. Wednesday will be another cloudy day with rain and scattered storms along with highs near 60 early in the morning and dropping through the day into the 40s in the afternoon and 30s by Wednesday night. Thursday we will see partly cloudy skies and cooler afternoon highs in the middle 40s with overnight lows in the middle 30s. Friday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs near 50 degrees.