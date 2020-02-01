Tunica Sheriff’s Office continues search for suspect after officer-involved shooting

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a suspect connected to a shootout, which led to an officer-involved shooting.
Jimmy Dotson is wanted on an ‘accessory after the fact’ charge, a press release states.
According to the Tunica Sheriff’s Office, a Town of Tunica police officer heard gunshots coming from a Valero gas station around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 26.
As the police officer approached the gas station, two individuals ran toward his car.
One individual brandished a gun and the officer opened fire.
The individual, who remains unidentified, was shot. He was transported to Baptist DeSoto Medical Center. His current condition is unknown.
Deputies rushed to the Valero where they found 21-year-old Tyrone Williams inside with multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated on scene and later transported to Region One. His condition has not been released.
On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office released video of the shootout.
On Tuesday, deputies announced three individuals were in custody in connection with the incident.
Eric Brandon, Jr is charged with ‘accessory’ and is currently in Sheriff’s Office custody. He was denied bond Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said, because he already out on bond when the Valero shooting took place.
Jernard Black and Martrevious Sanders were arrested in Minnesota after a traffic stop. Zumbrota Police said they found two handguns in the car.
The men are currently awaiting extradition.
Black will face charges for armed robbery and attempted murder in connection to WIlliams’ shooting. He also has pending charges in DeSoto County.
Sanders will be charged with aggravated assaulted.
The WMC Action News 5 Investigators obtained the Use of Force Policy for Tunica Police.
The policy reads that use of force is “controlled by the basic elements of a reasonable officer’s perception and a reasonable officer’s response.”
A Use of Force Continuum chart located in the policy book shows that deadly force is the appropriate level of response if “the suspect is perceived by the officer to be assaultive - seriously bodily harm or death.”
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is continuing to investigation the officer-involved shooting. It did not comment on the investigation Friday.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.