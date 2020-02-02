Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Elijah Joiner caught an inbounds pass with 3.3 seconds left and raced from one key to the other, connecting on a 3-pointer as time expired to give Tulsa a 54-51 victory over No. 23 Wichita State on Saturday. Hundreds of fans in the near-sellout crowd of 8,089 stormed the court in a wild celebration after Tulsa toppled another ranked visitor. In its previous home game, the Hurricane routed then-No. 20 Memphis 80-40. Joiner shot 5-for-6 on 3s and scored 22 points as Tulsa won its sixth in a row. Jaime Enchinique scored 15 for Wichita State.