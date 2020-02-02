Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Lamar Jackson's stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously. The second-year quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens joins Tom Brady as the only players to receive every vote for MVP. Jackson drew all 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Baltimore's All-Pro set an NFL record for yards rushing by a quarterback (1,206) and led an offense that compiled more yards on the ground (3,296) than any in league history. The Ravens won their final 12 games of the regular season to finish at 14-2, the league's best mark.
MIAMI (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Calais Campbell has won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Eli Manning, a former winner who just retired as quarterback of the New York Giants, presented the award at NFL Honors.The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. First established in 1970, the national award was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ryan McMahon made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points, helping sixth-ranked Louisville beat North Carolina State 77-57. Jordan Nwora added 14 points for the Cardinals, who maintained their hold on the Atlantic Coast Conference lead with their eighth straight win. Louisville led by 17 points late in the first half, and then responded to an N.C. State run midway through the second half by pushing the margin right back out to 15 points. C.J. Bryce scored 15 points for the Wolfpack.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Samir Doughty scored 23 points while making 14 of 15 free throws and No. 17 Auburn finished strong in a 75-66 win over 13th-ranked Kentucky in an NCAA Tournament rematch. Isaac Okoro made a key 3-pointer and scored 14 points for the Tigers, who dominated the final four minutes. It wasn't nearly as big as their 77-71 overtime victory over the Wildcats that vaulted Auburn to its first Final Four last season, but it moved the Tigers into a tie for second place in the SEC.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chandler Stephenson, Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith scored, Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Nashville Predators 3-0. The Golden Knights have won two straight, including at Carolina on Friday night. Vegas held Nashville to its lowest shots on goal total of the season at 19 and ended the Predators' two-game winning streak. Fleury finished his third shutout of the season and 59th in his career, breaking a tie with Nashville's Pekka Rinne and tying Evgeni Nabokov for 18th all-time. Rinne stopped 36 of 38 shots.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 24 points in a little less than 29 minutes on the court, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 139-111. It was the first matchup this season between the NBA's top two draft picks. Newly selected All-Star Brandon Ingram scored 20 points and Lonzo Ball hit five 3-pointers to finish with 19 for New Orleans. The Pelicans won their third straight and pulled four games behind Memphis for the Western Conference's final playoff spot with 33 games to play. Grizzlies rookie and second overall NBA draft pick Ja Morant scored 16 points.