Kate Bond Middle School safe to resume classes following suspected carbon monoxide leak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools announced Sunday that Kate Bond Middle School is safe to resume classes Monday morning.
This comes just after more than 1,000 students and staff were evacuated Friday due to a suspected carbon monoxide leak.
According to SCS, multiple air quality tests have been conducted by G7 Environmental Services since the incident and the school has received the all-clear.
Friday, four students were taken to the hospital after becoming ill from what was initially suspected to be carbon monoxide exposure. Further testing that day showed no sign of a leak.
It is still unclear what caused the students to become ill.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, only five states require carbon monoxide detectors in school buildings. Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi are not required.
