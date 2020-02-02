Sunny & warm today, followed by rain and storms early to midweek

South winds and sunny skies will help keep us warm across the region today. Enjoy the pleasant weather, we are tracking more rain and storms early to mid-week.
Skies will remain mostly clear today giving way to plenty of sunshine across the region. Afternoon highs will soar into the upper to middle 60s. Winds will remain out of the southwest today around 5 to 10 mph. Clouds will start to increase tonight as moisture returns in the atmosphere, all ahead of our next weather system. Lows will stay mild, in the upper 40s to lower 50s and southwest wind will remain around 5 to 10 mph. Enjoy today, as our weather will chance over the course of the week ahead.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 65.
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 49.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Mostly cloudy skies return for Monday with afternoon highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 50s, rain chances will increase late on Monday and stick around through Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday we will see afternoon highs in the upper 60s with rain and storms across the region, skies remain cloudy and lows will stay in the 50s and 60s. Wednesday we will see our high early in the day, ahead of the front that will provide rain and storms to the region, highs will tumble through the day into the 30s that night with clouds staying in place. Thursday expect cloudy skies with a possible lingering shower, highs only in the 40s with lows in the 30s. Friday and into the upcoming weekend we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the 30s.
