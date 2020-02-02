West Memphis police investigating fatal weekend shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) -West Memphis police are looking for answers following a fatal shooting that left one man dead Saturday night.
Around 9:20 p.m. officers responded to the shooting on Ferguson Avenue not for from East Junior High School to find a man had been shot.
He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.