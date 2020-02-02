Wet & mild pattern to start the week along with a chance of storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The southerly wind flow around an area of high pressure will keep us mild and dry tonight and for most of Monday. A more unsettled pattern filled with rain and the potential for storms will begin Monday evening through mid-week.
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 49.
TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 67.
MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 58.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday night a few storms could be strong to severe and may produce damaging winds and hail. Lows will fall into the 50s and 60s. Wednesday will start warm but temperatures will fall through afternoon into the 40s. A cold front will be moving across the area giving way to rain and storms. Temperatures on Wednesday night will fall into the mid 30s under cloudy skies. Thursday expect cloudy skies with a possible lingering shower, highs will only climb into the low 40s and overnight lows will fall into the lower 30s. Friday will be dry with highs near 50 and lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy too but slightly warmer with highs in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.