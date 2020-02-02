Wet & mild pattern to start the week along with a chance of storms

THE WEEK AHEAD: Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday night a few storms could be strong to severe and may produce damaging winds and hail. Lows will fall into the 50s and 60s. Wednesday will start warm but temperatures will fall through afternoon into the 40s. A cold front will be moving across the area giving way to rain and storms. Temperatures on Wednesday night will fall into the mid 30s under cloudy skies. Thursday expect cloudy skies with a possible lingering shower, highs will only climb into the low 40s and overnight lows will fall into the lower 30s. Friday will be dry with highs near 50 and lows in the upper 30s.